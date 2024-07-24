Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jindal Steel &amp; Power Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 969.5, up 1.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.86% in last one year as compared to a 23.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 41.08% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 969.5, up 1.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24341.6. The Sensex is at 79865.77, down 0.7%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has slipped around 8.89% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9263.1, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.91 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 971.2, up 1.94% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 45.86% in last one year as compared to a 23.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 41.08% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 18.43 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Cybercrime costs to hit $10.5 trn by 2025: How insurance may save your biz

LIVE: At least 18 people die in Saurya Airlines plane crash in Kathmandu

Singapore is world's most powerful passport, India stands at 82nd spot

KEC International stock price surges sharply on Rs 1,422 crore-order win

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex below 80K, down 550 pts amid post Budget jitters; Nifty tests 24,300

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon