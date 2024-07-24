Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 969.5, up 1.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.86% in last one year as compared to a 23.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 41.08% spurt in the Nifty Metal index. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 969.5, up 1.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24341.6. The Sensex is at 79865.77, down 0.7%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has slipped around 8.89% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9263.1, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 971.2, up 1.94% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 45.86% in last one year as compared to a 23.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 41.08% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 18.43 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

