Vedant Fashions consolidated net profit rises 6.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.30% to Rs 363.16 croreNet profit of Vedant Fashions rose 6.36% to Rs 115.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 363.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 341.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.48% to Rs 414.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 429.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.93% to Rs 1367.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1354.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content