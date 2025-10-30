Vedant Fashions standalone net profit declines 16.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.79% to Rs 263.15 croreNet profit of Vedant Fashions declined 16.17% to Rs 56.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.79% to Rs 263.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 267.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales263.15267.95 -2 OPM %42.1045.53 -PBDT115.73127.51 -9 PBT74.0490.22 -18 NP56.0866.90 -16
