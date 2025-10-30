Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 36.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 117.72 croreNet profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital rose 36.54% to Rs 19.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 117.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 102.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales117.72102.19 15 OPM %34.0529.24 -PBDT37.0328.49 30 PBT25.7219.13 34 NP19.3214.15 37
