Abhishek Finlease standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Abhishek Finlease declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.100.30 -67 OPM %-10.0020.00 -PBDT0.030.10 -70 PBT0.030.09 -67 NP0.020.06 -67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content