InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 78.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.65% to Rs 125.44 croreNet profit of InfoBeans Technologies rose 78.59% to Rs 22.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.65% to Rs 125.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales125.4498.27 28 OPM %24.9919.43 -PBDT35.2122.70 55 PBT28.7716.01 80 NP22.6112.66 79
