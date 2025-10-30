Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 75.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.59% to Rs 929.11 croreNet profit of Sharda Cropchem rose 75.22% to Rs 74.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 929.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 776.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales929.11776.89 20 OPM %14.3011.54 -PBDT161.90114.62 41 PBT85.7245.52 88 NP74.3142.41 75
