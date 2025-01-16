Vedanta Ltd up for third straight session

Business Standard

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 448.75, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 69.44% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.17% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 448.75, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77056.18, up 0.43%. Vedanta Ltd has slipped around 10.82% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 8.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8280.95, up 1.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 80.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 450.65, up 3.28% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 69.44% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.17% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 11.07 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

