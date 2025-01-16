Business Standard

Nazara Technologies Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 983.5, up 5.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.99% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% slide in NIFTY and a 29.12% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 983.5, up 5.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77056.18, up 0.43%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has slipped around 4.8% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 14.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1690.65, up 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

