Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 17.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.65% to Rs 3467.02 croreNet profit of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility rose 17.35% to Rs 276.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 235.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.65% to Rs 3467.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3250.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3467.023250.73 7 OPM %10.8013.31 -PBDT393.36444.54 -12 PBT243.03317.07 -23 NP276.49235.61 17
