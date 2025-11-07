Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 38.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.63% to Rs 3121.58 croreNet profit of Cummins India rose 38.49% to Rs 622.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 449.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.63% to Rs 3121.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2465.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3121.582465.09 27 OPM %22.2619.63 -PBDT873.21638.80 37 PBT824.03593.84 39 NP622.33449.37 38
