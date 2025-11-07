Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 71.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.81% to Rs 11.44 croreNet profit of Adroit Infotech rose 71.11% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 61.81% to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11.447.07 62 OPM %11.0111.74 -PBDT1.520.94 62 PBT1.040.51 104 NP0.770.45 71
