Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit declines 97.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.16% to Rs 134.60 croreNet profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik declined 97.32% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.16% to Rs 134.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 128.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales134.60128.00 5 OPM %6.6617.15 -PBDT7.4421.59 -66 PBT-0.5516.28 PL NP0.3312.33 -97
