OBSC Perfection secures Rs 29.3 crore export order from US auto parts firm

OBSC Perfection secures Rs 29.3 crore export order from US auto parts firm

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

OBSC Perfection announced that it has secured an export order worth Rs 29.3 crore from a leading US-based auto parts manufacturer for the supply of cold-forged suspension components.

As per the agreement, OBSC will supply components worth $0.7 million (approximately Rs 5.9 crore) annually over a five-year period, with deliveries expected to commence from May 2026. With this order, the companys total order book has crossed Rs 1,000 crore.

OBSC Perfection manufactures a wide range of precision metal components.

On a full-year basis, the company's standalone net profit jumped 31.3% to Rs 16.76 crore on a 24.1% rise in revenue to Rs 142.79 crore in FY25 over FY24.

 

Shares of OBSC Perfection shed 0.80% to Rs 293 on the NSE.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

