Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Venky's (India) slides after Q1 PAT tumbles 79% YoY

Venky's (India) slides after Q1 PAT tumbles 79% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Venky's (India) slipped 1.37% to Rs 1,470.80 after the poultry major posted a sharp drop in June quarter earnings.

The poultry and processed food maker's net profit tumbled 78.94% year-on-year to Rs 15.83 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 75.18 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations climbed 7.15% to Rs 865.83 crore from Rs 808.02 crore in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax shrank 78.42% YoY to Rs 21.77 crore in Q1 FY26, as expenses climbed.

Total expenses rose 19.25% YoY to Rs 855.75 crore in Q1 FY26. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 553.08 crore, up 15.13% YoY, while employee cost was Rs 63.23 crore, higher by 12.47% YoY.

 

Segment-wise, the Poultry and Poultry Products division the companys largest revenue contributor earned Rs 475.66 crore in Q1 FY26, slipping 7.43% from Rs 513.80 crore a year ago due to lower realisations from the sale of day-old chicks and grown-up birds. The Animal Health Products segment recorded Rs 96.98 crore in revenue, up 16.14% YoY, with performance described as satisfactory. The Oilseed segment clocked Rs 318.02 crore, rising 33.71% from Rs 237.94 crore last year, showing steady improvement.

Venky's (India) is engaged in manufacturing poultry and poultry-related products, animal health products, and de-oiled soya cake.

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

