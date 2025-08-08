Friday, August 08, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Q1 PAT rises 12.48% YoY to Rs 19,160 crore

SBI Q1 PAT rises 12.48% YoY to Rs 19,160 crore

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

State Bank of India (SBI) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 19,160 crore for Q1 FY26, up 12.48% from Q1 FY25 and 2.78% higher sequentially.

Net interest income came in at Rs 41,072 crore, marginally lower by 0.13% YoY and down 3.98% QoQ.

The banks net interest margin (NIM) for the whole bank stood at 2.90% in Q1 FY26, down 10 basis points sequentially and 32 basis points YoY. Domestic NIM came in at 3.02%, down 13 bps QoQ and 33 bps YoY.

Non-interest income surged 55.4% YoY to Rs 17,346 crore but declined 28.35% from the March quarter. Operating income rose 11.73% YoY to Rs 58,418 crore, though it slipped 12.79% QoQ.

 

Operating profit grew 15.49% YoY to Rs 30,544 crore but fell 2.37% sequentially. Provisions rose to Rs 11,384 crore, up 20.93% YoY but down 9.96% QoQ.

Whole bank deposits grew by 11.66% YoY. CASA deposit grew by 8.05% YoY. CASA ratio stood at 39.36% as on June 2025 compared with 39.97% in March 2025 and 40.70% in June 2024.

Also Read

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar govt sets up board to protect transgender community's rights

Canada

Asylum not a shortcut to immigration: Canada warns amid surge in claims

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 600 pts; Nifty near 24,400; SMIDs slip; Kalyan Jewellers falls 8%

Biocon

Biopharma stock under ₹500 plunges 4%; what should investors do?

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung offers cashback, no-cost EMI on Galaxy Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE: Details

Cost-to-income ratio improved to 47.71% from 53.29% in Q4 FY25 and 49.42% a year ago. Cost to assets stood at 1.66%, down from 2.15% in the preceding quarter and 1.67% in the same quarter last year.

SBIs asset quality remained largely stable in Q1 FY26, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 1.83%, marginally higher than 1.82% in Q4 FY25 but lower than 2.21% in Q1 FY25. Net NPA was steady at 0.47%, unchanged sequentially and down from 0.57% a year earlier.

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) with Advances Under Collection Accounts (AUCA) stood at 91.71% versus 92.08% in the preceding quarter and 91.76% a year ago, while PCR without AUCA was at 74.49% compared to 74.42% in Q4 FY25 and 74.41% in Q1 FY25.

Slippage ratio rose to 0.75% from 0.42% in Q4 FY25 but was lower than 0.84% in Q1 FY25. Credit cost came in at 0.47%, up from 0.39% sequentially, but almost flat compared to 0.48% in Q1 FY25.

Following the result, the SBI stock rose 0.17% to Rs 806.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Highway Infrastructure IPO ends with 300.61x subscription

Highway Infrastructure IPO ends with 300.61x subscription

Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit declines 12.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit declines 12.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit declines 14.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit declines 14.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 74.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 74.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sequent Scientific consolidated net profit rises 119.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sequent Scientific consolidated net profit rises 119.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon