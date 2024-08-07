Venky's (India) standalone net profit rises 287.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.25% to Rs 808.02 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Venky's (India) rose 287.33% to Rs 75.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.25% to Rs 808.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 976.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.808.02976.4412.783.17109.7335.44100.8726.6475.1819.41