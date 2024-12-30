Business Standard

Ventive Hospitality climbs on debut

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Shares of Ventive Hospitality were currently trading at Rs 716.95 at 10:26 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 11.50% as compared with the issue price of Rs 643.

The scrip was listed at Rs 718.15, exhibiting a premium of 11.69% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 748.80 and a low of 710. On the BSE, over 5.92 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Ventive Hospitality was subscribed 9.82 times. The issue opened for bidding on 20 December 2024 and it closed on 24 December 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 610 and 643 per share.

 

The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 1600 crore. Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 1400 crore will be used for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Ventive Hospitality on Thursday, 19 December 2024, raised Rs 719.54 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.11 crore shares at Rs 643 each to 26 anchor investors.

Ventive Hospitality (VHL) is a hospitality asset owner with a primary focus on luxury offerings across business and leisure segments. All of its hospitality assets are operated by or franchised from global operators, including Marriott, Hilton, Minor, and Atmosphere. VHL is a joint venture between Panchshil Realty and Blackstone.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 137.83 crore and sales of Rs 846.44 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

