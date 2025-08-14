Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit rises 20.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 94.54 croreNet profit of Niraj Cement Structurals rose 20.48% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 94.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 82.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales94.5482.61 14 OPM %-1.040.40 -PBDT1.862.00 -7 PBT1.301.49 -13 NP1.000.83 20
