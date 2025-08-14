Anthem Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 64.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.55% to Rs 540.21 croreNet profit of Anthem Biosciences rose 64.83% to Rs 135.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 82.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 59.55% to Rs 540.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 338.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales540.21338.59 60 OPM %35.4535.71 -PBDT212.69136.65 56 PBT186.25117.98 58 NP135.7982.38 65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content