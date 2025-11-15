GRP consolidated net profit declines 21.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.54% to Rs 132.36 croreNet profit of GRP declined 21.91% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.54% to Rs 132.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 131.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales132.36131.65 1 OPM %8.027.44 -PBDT7.867.86 0 PBT3.323.89 -15 NP1.962.51 -22
