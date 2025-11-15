Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit rises 1632.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 94.63% to Rs 15.57 croreNet profit of Pioneer Investcorp rose 1632.14% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 94.63% to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.578.00 95 OPM %50.4211.75 -PBDT6.280.71 785 PBT6.120.47 1202 NP4.850.28 1632
