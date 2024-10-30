Venus Remedies consolidated net profit declines 64.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.16% to Rs 167.45 croreNet profit of Venus Remedies declined 64.69% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.16% to Rs 167.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 167.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales167.45167.72 0 OPM %2.9410.61 -PBDT15.4820.78 -26 PBT9.0714.34 -37 NP3.519.94 -65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content