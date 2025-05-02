Friday, May 02, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 16.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 16.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 33.51% to Rs 434.12 crore

Net profit of Veritas Finance rose 16.64% to Rs 93.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.51% to Rs 434.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 325.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.43% to Rs 295.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 245.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.55% to Rs 1550.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1111.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales434.12325.17 34 1550.681111.20 40 OPM %59.2162.53 -57.6358.91 - PBDT127.76111.15 15 417.21346.52 20 PBT120.47104.77 15 388.32322.96 20 NP93.0779.79 17 295.11245.05 20

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 47.21% in the March 2025 quarter

NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 9.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Parag Fans & Cooling Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

SNS Properties & Leasing standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2025 quarter

TCS, IBM collaborate for Andhra Pradesh Govt.'s Quantum Valley Tech Park initiative

First Published: May 02 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

