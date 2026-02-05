Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 18.61% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 15.49% to Rs 461.63 croreNet profit of Veritas Finance rose 18.61% to Rs 81.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 68.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 461.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 399.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales461.63399.71 15 OPM %56.8056.00 -PBDT116.4398.05 19 PBT108.5790.65 20 NP81.7668.93 19
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 12:07 PM IST