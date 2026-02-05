Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 18.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.49% to Rs 461.63 crore

Net profit of Veritas Finance rose 18.61% to Rs 81.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 68.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 461.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 399.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

