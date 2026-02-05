Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 18.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 18.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

Sales rise 15.49% to Rs 461.63 crore

Net profit of Veritas Finance rose 18.61% to Rs 81.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 68.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 461.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 399.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales461.63399.71 15 OPM %56.8056.00 -PBDT116.4398.05 19 PBT108.5790.65 20 NP81.7668.93 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.56 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.56 crore in the December 2025 quarter

MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 16.02% in the December 2025 quarter

MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 16.02% in the December 2025 quarter

NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 13.47% in the December 2025 quarter

NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 13.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit rises 9.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit rises 9.27% in the December 2025 quarter

NHPC Q3 PAT slips 3% YoY to Rs 321 cr

NHPC Q3 PAT slips 3% YoY to Rs 321 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkSBI Q3 Result PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayQ3 Results TodayPresident's Rule in ManipurBharat Taxi Launch TodayPersonal Finance