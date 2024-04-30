Business Standard
Vertex Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Sales rise 111.03% to Rs 2.87 crore
Net profit of Vertex Securities reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 111.03% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.17% to Rs 8.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.871.36 111 8.406.99 20 OPM %27.53-30.15 -6.55-7.01 - PBDT0.76-0.53 LP 0.71-0.29 LP PBT0.68-0.60 LP 0.46-0.56 LP NP0.69-0.59 LP 0.47-0.55 LP
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

