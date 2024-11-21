Business Standard
Vesuvius inaugurates new Alumina-Silica (AlSi) and Basic Monolithic manufacturing plants in Visakhapatnam

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Vesuvius India (Vesuvius) has inaugurated the new Alumina-Silica (AlSi) and Basic Monolithic manufacturing plants, at a ceremony held on 12 November 2024, in Visakhapatnam, further supporting the Make in India initiative.

The state-of-the-art facilities are integral to Vesuvius's ongoing investments in India, aimed at enhancing manufacturing capabilities and addressing the rising demand from the iron and steel industry. This development follows the April inauguration of the Mould Flux manufacturing plant in Vishakhapatnam.

The new AlSi and Basic Monolithic plants will produce high-quality alumina-silica and basic monolithic refractory products, essential for iron and steel production. This expansion, once in commercial production, will boost annual production capacity by 250,000 tons, reinforcing Vesuvius's position as a leading provider of refractory solutions in the region. These plants are setup with equipment that enable Vesuvius to bring new products and technologies to the Indian Market

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

