Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Northern Spirits Ltd, Intrasoft Technologies Ltd, Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd and Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 March 2025.

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd soared 19.18% to Rs 185.8 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 67318 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4031 shares in the past one month.

 

Northern Spirits Ltd surged 19.09% to Rs 180. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 76148 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21444 shares in the past one month.

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd spiked 15.66% to Rs 110.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13457 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5302 shares in the past one month.

Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd jumped 14.07% to Rs 23.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd added 13.39% to Rs 292.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14081 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

