Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 02:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shipping Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

K E C International Ltd, MSTC Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd and Fine Organic Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 March 2025.

K E C International Ltd, MSTC Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd and Fine Organic Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 March 2025.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd surged 12.71% to Rs 177.8 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

K E C International Ltd spiked 8.99% to Rs 833.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66100 shares in the past one month.

MSTC Ltd soared 6.65% to Rs 511.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26228 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31150 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

LIVE news: Madras HC directs ED not to proceed further with Tasmac case

India Russia, India-Russia flag

Russia replaces UAE as the top naphtha supplier to India in 2024-25

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 870 pts higher at 76,320; Nifty tests 23,200; IT, Auto, FMCG gain

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

TASMAC issue: HC directs ED not to proceed further against liquor retailer

Nagpur violence: Curfew continues for third day, 69 people arrested so far

Nagpur violence: Curfew continues for third day, 69 people arrested so far

RHI Magnesita India Ltd rose 6.33% to Rs 442.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25677 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8958 shares in the past one month.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd spurt 6.22% to Rs 4000.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1952 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GPT Infra rises after emerging L-1 bidder for Rs 481-cr project

GPT Infra rises after emerging L-1 bidder for Rs 481-cr project

Can Fin Homes gains on appointing Prashanth Joishy as new CFO

Can Fin Homes gains on appointing Prashanth Joishy as new CFO

BSE SME Paradeep Parivahan's IPO ends with subscription of 1.64 times

BSE SME Paradeep Parivahan's IPO ends with subscription of 1.64 times

Marksans Pharma rises after receiving regulatory nod for supplying pharma products to Australia

Marksans Pharma rises after receiving regulatory nod for supplying pharma products to Australia

KPI Green rises as arm gets LoA for 15-MW solar power projects

KPI Green rises as arm gets LoA for 15-MW solar power projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon