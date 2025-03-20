Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marksans Pharma rises after receiving regulatory nod for supplying pharma products to Australia

Marksans Pharma rises after receiving regulatory nod for supplying pharma products to Australia

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Marksans Pharma added 2.22% to Rs 207.35 after the company announced that its Goa-based manufacturing facility has been approved by Australian TGA for manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations for Australian markets.

The pharmaceutical formulations include solid dosage forms of tablets and hard capsules.

The products will be manufactured at the aforementioned facility located at Verna Industrial Estate, Verna, Goa, and marketed & distributed in Australian markets through the companys subsidiary Nova Pharmaceuticals Australasia.

Marksans Pharma is primarily engaged in the business of research, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical formulations.

The company reported a 25.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.56 crore on a 16.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 681.85 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

 

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

