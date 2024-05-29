Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit rises 9.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.68% to Rs 291.20 croreNet profit of Vibhor Steel Tubes rose 9.64% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 291.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 305.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.90% to Rs 17.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.63% to Rs 1072.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1113.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
