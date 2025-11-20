Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 08:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties buys 3.8-acre Bengaluru Plot, unlocks Rs 2,400-cr revenue potential

Godrej Properties buys 3.8-acre Bengaluru Plot, unlocks Rs 2,400-cr revenue potential

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Godrej Properties (GPL) announced the acquisition of an additional 3.8-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru, unlocking an estimated Rs 2,400 crore in incremental revenue and adding 2 million sq ft of development potential to its portfolio.

With the latest purchase, GPL plans to develop a large-scale premium residential community spread across a consolidated 30-acre land parcel. The overall development is projected to yield ₹3,500 crore in revenue with a total built-up potential of 3 million sq ft. According to the company, the enhanced scale is supported by higher FSI permissibility across the combined landholding, enabling a master-planned group housing township.

 

GPL said the expanded land bank provides an opportunity to build a holistically designed township, offering ample open spaces, modern lifestyle amenities, and a diversified residential mix focused on sustainability, wellness, and contemporary urban living.

The acquisition strengthens the companys presence in the Sarjapur Road micro-market, one of Bengalurus most active residential corridors. The location offers strong connectivity to major employment hubsincluding Outer Ring Road, Whitefield, Bellandur and Electronic Cityand access to a mature social ecosystem comprising reputed schools, hospitals, retail avenues and office clusters. These attributes continue to make Sarjapur Road a preferred destination for homebuyers seeking well-connected, high-quality residential options.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, This expansion gives us the opportunity to create a landmark community that reflects our vision for sustainable, integrated living. The strong performance of our projects in this corridor highlights the depth of demand and the confidence customers place in our brand. We will aim to deliver a development that not only meets the aspirations of todays homebuyers but also sets new standards for design, wellness, and urban planning in Bengaluru.

Godrej Properties is a leading national real estate developer. It is a real estate arm of the Godrej Group. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 20.84% to Rs 405.08 crore, despite a 32.27% fall in net sales to Rs 470.38 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Godrej Properties shed 0.96% to close at Rs 2130.30 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 8:14 AM IST

