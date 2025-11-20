Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Natural Biocon (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Natural Biocon (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Natural Biocon (India) reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales04.74 -100 OPM %04.22 -PBDT-0.040.20 PL PBT-0.040.20 PL NP-0.040.20 PL

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

