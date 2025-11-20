Arohan Financial Services standalone net profit declines 56.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.26% to Rs 377.03 croreNet profit of Arohan Financial Services declined 56.23% to Rs 19.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.26% to Rs 377.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 455.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales377.03455.70 -17 OPM %40.0949.87 -PBDT27.7260.59 -54 PBT25.5658.89 -57 NP19.5344.62 -56
