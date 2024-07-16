Sayaji Hotels (Indore) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.63 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.41% to Rs 24.06 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Indore) reported to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.41% to Rs 24.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.24.0622.6122.9015.704.083.062.471.651.63-1.08