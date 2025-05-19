Viceroy Hotels consolidated net profit rises 311.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.23% to Rs 35.33 croreNet profit of Viceroy Hotels rose 311.57% to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.23% to Rs 35.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 3163.18% to Rs 77.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.64% to Rs 137.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 138.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales35.3341.19 -14 137.29138.18 -1 OPM %27.0629.21 -24.3412.89 - PBDT10.197.83 30 32.0017.41 84 PBT7.070.22 3114 19.873.47 473 NP9.962.42 312 77.992.39 3163
