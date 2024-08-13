Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Victoria Mills standalone net profit declines 45.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 16.47% to Rs 14.20 crore
Net profit of Victoria Mills declined 45.81% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.47% to Rs 14.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.2017.00 -16 OPM %7.8214.35 -PBDT1.432.79 -49 PBT1.402.76 -49 NP1.102.03 -46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 13: Sensex sheds 693 pts, Nifty below 24,150; HDFC Bank, SBI, TaMo drag

Files by Google could include Circle to Search and AI summaries: Report

LIVE news: High Court hands over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case probe to CBI

What is DDoS attack? Cyber threat hits X before Trump's interview with Musk

Aurobindo Pharma hits lifetime high as analysts make bull case on growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon