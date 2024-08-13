Victoria Mills standalone net profit declines 45.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.47% to Rs 14.20 croreNet profit of Victoria Mills declined 45.81% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.47% to Rs 14.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.2017.00 -16 OPM %7.8214.35 -PBDT1.432.79 -49 PBT1.402.76 -49 NP1.102.03 -46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content