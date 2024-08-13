Victoria Mills standalone net profit declines 45.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.47% to Rs 14.20 crore

Net profit of Victoria Mills declined 45.81% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.47% to Rs 14.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.14.2017.007.8214.351.432.791.402.761.102.03