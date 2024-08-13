One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 168.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 71.14% to Rs 61.15 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of One Point One Solutions rose 168.55% to Rs 7.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 71.14% to Rs 61.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.61.1535.7327.5623.2316.089.819.464.597.602.83