One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 168.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 71.14% to Rs 61.15 croreNet profit of One Point One Solutions rose 168.55% to Rs 7.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 71.14% to Rs 61.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales61.1535.73 71 OPM %27.5623.23 -PBDT16.089.81 64 PBT9.464.59 106 NP7.602.83 169
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content