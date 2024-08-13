Business Standard
Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit rises 17.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales decline 37.39% to Rs 166.71 crore
Net profit of Mukka Proteins rose 17.83% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 37.39% to Rs 166.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 266.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales166.71266.28 -37 OPM %8.365.40 -PBDT8.6610.92 -21 PBT5.548.06 -31 NP4.233.59 18
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

