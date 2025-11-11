Vigor Plast India standalone net profit rises 145.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.11% to Rs 16.89 croreNet profit of Vigor Plast India rose 145.92% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 54.11% to Rs 16.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16.8910.96 54 OPM %29.6624.54 -PBDT4.562.28 100 PBT3.251.30 150 NP2.410.98 146
