Z-Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 102.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.20% to Rs 34.50 croreNet profit of Z-Tech (India) rose 102.00% to Rs 6.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 81.20% to Rs 34.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.5019.04 81 OPM %20.3520.17 -PBDT8.164.08 100 PBT7.903.91 102 NP6.063.00 102
