Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.46% to Rs 4.45 croreNet profit of Qgo Finance rose 10.53% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.46% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.454.18 6 OPM %86.7487.08 -PBDT1.211.08 12 PBT1.141.04 10 NP0.840.76 11
