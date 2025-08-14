Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit declines 45.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.71% to Rs 460.42 croreNet profit of Vijay Solvex declined 45.08% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.71% to Rs 460.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 378.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales460.42378.29 22 OPM %0.570.33 -PBDT2.102.87 -27 PBT1.452.26 -36 NP1.061.93 -45
