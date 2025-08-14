Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 101.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 101.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Sales rise 36.19% to Rs 141.38 crore

Net profit of Modern Insulators rose 101.59% to Rs 15.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 36.19% to Rs 141.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 103.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales141.38103.81 36 OPM %9.124.99 -PBDT16.809.03 86 PBT14.426.93 108 NP15.227.55 102

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Active Clothing Co standalone net profit rises 76.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Active Clothing Co standalone net profit rises 76.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Alka Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Alka Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

VSD Confin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

VSD Confin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit declines 32.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit declines 32.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Kashyap Tele-Medicines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Kashyap Tele-Medicines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon