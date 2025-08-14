Nava consolidated net profit declines 13.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.38% to Rs 1193.22 croreNet profit of Nava declined 13.39% to Rs 308.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 355.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.38% to Rs 1193.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1222.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1193.221222.37 -2 OPM %49.3148.27 -PBDT626.37617.38 1 PBT535.92531.28 1 NP308.03355.65 -13
