Active Clothing Co standalone net profit rises 76.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.83% to Rs 64.46 croreNet profit of Active Clothing Co rose 76.03% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.83% to Rs 64.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales64.4646.43 39 OPM %10.8011.98 -PBDT4.123.18 30 PBT2.511.51 66 NP2.131.21 76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content