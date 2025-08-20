Vikram Kamats Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 26.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.00% to Rs 12.95 croreNet profit of Vikram Kamats Hospitality declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 52.00% to Rs 12.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.958.52 52 OPM %21.9318.19 -PBDT2.231.17 91 PBT0.380.23 65 NP0.110.15 -27
