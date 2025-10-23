Tata Teleservices drops after reporting net loss of Rs 321 cr in Q2 FY26

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) declined 1.61% to Rs 55.10 after the company reported net loss of Rs 320.82 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with loss of Rs 330.39 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.Revenue from operations fell 16.7% YoY to Rs 286.13 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2025.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 139.77 crore, registering de-growth of 0.74% compared with Rs 138.74 crore in Q2 FY24.
Total expenses dropped 28.15% to Rs 148.22 crore in Q2 September 2025 as against Rs 206.29 crore in Q2 September 2024. In Q2 FY26, employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 21.95 crore (up 0.41% YoY), operating and other expenses was at Rs 126.27 crore (down 31.53% YoY).
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) provides connectivity and communication solutions market for SME segment in India. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) services, including connectivity, collaboration, cloud & SaaS, security, and marketing solutions - under its brand Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS).
