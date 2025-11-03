Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 11.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 2385.64 croreNet profit of Sundaram Finance rose 11.92% to Rs 488.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 436.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 2385.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2084.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2385.642084.67 14 OPM %78.4379.11 -PBDT710.13610.41 16 PBT650.14557.30 17 NP488.12436.15 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content