Arvind Fashions consolidated net profit rises 26.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.34% to Rs 1417.51 croreNet profit of Arvind Fashions rose 26.55% to Rs 37.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.34% to Rs 1417.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1273.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1417.511273.18 11 OPM %13.2112.75 -PBDT158.71130.89 21 PBT87.4266.60 31 NP37.4629.60 27
